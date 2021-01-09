Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Enel Américas stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Enel Américas has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.21.
Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.
Enel Américas Company Profile
Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.
