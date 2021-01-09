Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Enel Américas stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Enel Américas has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 455.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Ashmore Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 2,927.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.