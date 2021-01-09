SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $942.36 million, a P/E ratio of -543.43 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,043,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

