BidaskClub Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Sell

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $396.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

