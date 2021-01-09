Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $379.61 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,793 shares of company stock worth $11,372,635 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

