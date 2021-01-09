Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Up 6.8%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.65 and last traded at $98.36. Approximately 216,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 224,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $593,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,800 shares of company stock worth $5,920,551 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after acquiring an additional 315,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

