Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP opened at $141.76 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,084 shares of company stock worth $71,136,675. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 80,819 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 177,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,167,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.