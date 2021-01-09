Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE HLF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after buying an additional 418,328 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after buying an additional 213,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

