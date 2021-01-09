Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Up 7%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 220,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 134,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

CPLP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 369,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

