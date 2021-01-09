GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 7% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07. 856,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 438,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,538,228 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

