Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CFO Christian Storch Sells 6,601 Shares

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Storch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Christian Storch sold 4,632 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $247,580.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -218.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

