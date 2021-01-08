Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $18.73 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after buying an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

