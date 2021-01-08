Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

