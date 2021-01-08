CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday.

CBFV stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.