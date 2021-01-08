SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.13

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.13 and last traded at $78.13, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

