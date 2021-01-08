Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.00

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.72, with a volume of 1091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,704,000 after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after buying an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

