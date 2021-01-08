CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.48

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 136279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

