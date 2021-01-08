Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.00

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 122292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Simmons assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,082.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $85,293,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,381,005 shares of company stock worth $284,934,857. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $732,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

