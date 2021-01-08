Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 27528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 275.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

