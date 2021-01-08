EnterCoin (ENTRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $80,734.99

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,734.99 and $34.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00278534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.17 or 0.02669561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011789 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

