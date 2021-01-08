Peculium (PCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Peculium has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $10,215.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peculium has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00278534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.17 or 0.02669561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011789 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

