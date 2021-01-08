ILCOIN Price Reaches $0.0116 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and IDAX. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $127,769.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,573,841,407 coins and its circulating supply is 620,144,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, C-CEX, FreiExchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

