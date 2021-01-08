Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $94.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

