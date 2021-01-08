Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $61.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 310,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,975,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,071,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

