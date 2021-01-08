-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20).

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,312,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,129,211.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 133,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,802 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,320,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGEN stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

