FIX Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Buy”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by research analysts at FIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $575.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $635.00. FIX’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.54.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $481.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $496.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.