Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 910,219 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $12,627,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

