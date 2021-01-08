TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $66.09.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $156,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

