Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Zumiez stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Insiders sold 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

