Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,600.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,331.78.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,368.14 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,342.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,246.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

