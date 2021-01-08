RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $13,400,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 67,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.