Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at TheStreet

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,620 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,342. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 58.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.