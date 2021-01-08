Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

AVA opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avista by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Avista by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

