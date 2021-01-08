Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TerrAscend from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

