L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $46.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.