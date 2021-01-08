Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.65.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

