Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Sells 10,349 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BTU opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,297 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,414,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 387,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

