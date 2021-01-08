Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze Sells 195 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $10,918.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,940.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

