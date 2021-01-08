The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $169.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.26.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $143.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $153.33. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

