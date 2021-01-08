Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cannae by 2,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

