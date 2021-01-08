Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $84.00 at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s current price.

KRYS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

KRYS opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

