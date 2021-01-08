Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

XYL opened at $108.48 on Friday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

