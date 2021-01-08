United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

