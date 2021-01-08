Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Price Target at $9.25

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.