Incyte Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.93 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

INCY stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Incyte by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

