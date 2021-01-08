Piper Sandler Weighs in on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $21.16 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

