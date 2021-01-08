Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $148.14

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.93.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 61,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

