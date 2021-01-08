Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barrick has extensive regional presence across many of the world’s most prolific gold districts. The company is expected to gain from progress of its key growth projects that are expected to contribute to its production. Barrick’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows. Moreover, its merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upside. Higher gold prices are also likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices. Also, it has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Barrick faces headwinds from higher expected costs. Expected fall in gold demand due to coronavirus is also a worry. Stretched valuation is another concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.49.

GOLD opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,175,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,153,000 after acquiring an additional 324,987 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

