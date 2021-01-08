SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 180,462 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.