Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

BK stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Balentine LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.