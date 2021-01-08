CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Raised to $25.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

